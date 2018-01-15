FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mercedes 'can't guarantee' meeting EU carbon goals: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz faces a tough challenge to meet the next round of European CO2 goals and may fall short, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche holds a news conference to unveil new Mercedes G-Class models at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The German luxury carmaker still aims to hit its target of 100 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit auto show.

“I can’t guarantee we will be compliant,” he said. “Our objective is to be compliant ... but not every parameter is under our control.”

Asked whether Mercedes would slash electrified vehicle prices to meet CO2 targets, Zetsche said protecting the brand would also weigh in the balance when comparing compliance costs with fines.

“It’s not a pure economic question,” he said. “There might be some reputational aspect in there as well.”

Reporting by Laurence FrostEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
