Michelin eyes further takeover deals in gastronomy
#Deals - Europe
September 13, 2017 / 9:29 AM / a month ago

Michelin eyes further takeover deals in gastronomy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of the new 2017 annual Michelin restaurant guide are seen during the announcement of the newly-promoted chef in Paris, France, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Michelin (MICP.PA), which in July bought a stake in the influential Robert Parker wine guide, said it was not ruling out further acquisitions of similar upmarket, gastronomy brands.

Michelin is mainly known for its tyre products, but the company has also run the Michelin guide to top restaurants and hotels for more than a century.

Claire Dorland Clauzel, executive vice president of sustainable development at Michelin, told reporters at the Frankfurt car show that Michelin aimed to triple sales by 2020 within her particular part of the business.

Michelin bought restaurant booking website “Bookatable” in 2016 and in July this year it purchased a 40 percent stake in Robert Parker Wine Advocate - the fine wine guide of influential critic Robert Parker.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

