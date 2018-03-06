Car tariffs would hurt U.S. jobs, BMW CEO says

GENEVA (Reuters) - Tariffs on car imports in the United States, if implemented, would hurt jobs in the world’s second-largest car market, the chief executive of German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: BMW CEO Harald Krueger speaks during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Should we get tariff walls it would have an impact on jobs in the United States,” Harald Krueger said at the Geneva car show, adding that the company was in a better position there than its rivals because of its plant in South Carolina.

Trump on Saturday threatened European automakers with a tax on imports if the European Union retaliates against his plan to slap tariffs on aluminum and steel.