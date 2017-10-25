FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subaru would consider investment in Toyota-Mazda EV firm if asked: CEO
October 25, 2017 / 3:25 AM / in 2 days

Subaru would consider investment in Toyota-Mazda EV firm if asked: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp (7270.T) Chief Executive Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said on Wednesday his company would “consider positively” investing in a Toyota-Mazda electric vehicle company if it were approached.

Subaru Corp's President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga presents during a media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Last month, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) announced a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology, seeking to catch up with rivals in a race to produce more battery-powered cars.

Subaru, which formed a capital alliance with Toyota in 2006, is sending several engineers to the new venture, the company said.

Yoshinaga was speaking to reporters at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christopher Cushing

