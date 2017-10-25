Subaru would consider investment in Toyota-Mazda EV firm if asked: CEO

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp (7270.T) Chief Executive Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said on Wednesday his company would “consider positively” investing in a Toyota-Mazda electric vehicle company if it were approached.
Last month, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) announced a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology, seeking to catch up with rivals in a race to produce more battery-powered cars.
Subaru, which formed a capital alliance with Toyota in 2006, is sending several engineers to the new venture, the company said.
Yoshinaga was speaking to reporters at the Tokyo Motor Show.
