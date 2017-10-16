FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Food services firm Aramark to buy Avendra, AmeriPride in $2.35 billion deal
October 16, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in 9 days

Food services firm Aramark to buy Avendra, AmeriPride in $2.35 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Food services company Aramark (ARMK.N) said on Monday it would buy Avendra LLC, majority owned by Marriott International Inc (MAR.O), and uniform and linen supplier AmeriPride Services Inc for a total of $2.35 billion, before tax benefit adjustments.

A Aramark company logo is seen at a facility in San Diego, California December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aramark said it would pay Avendra $1.35 billion, or $1.05 billion in net purchase price after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits.

AmeriPride’s purchase price of $1 billion came in at $850 million after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits, Aramark said.

Separately, Marriott, which owns a 55 percent stake in Avendra, said it would receive about $650 million from the sale.

Aramark also added it expected cost synergies of about $40 million from the purchase of Avendra and about $70 million from AmeriPride.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

