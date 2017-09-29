Aviva sells Italian JV to Banco BPM for 265 million euros

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Italian joint venture to Banco BPM for 265 million euros ($312.01 million) in cash.
The sale of Avipop Assicurazioni will not affect Aviva’s other Italian operations and is expected to complete in 2018, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement.
Aviva said the price represents 27.1 times Aviva’s share of the joint venture’s 2016 earnings after tax and will increase its Solvency II capital by around 200 million pounds.
