Aviva sells Italian JV to Banco BPM for 265 million euros

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past an Aviva logo outside the company's head office in the city of London, Britain, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Italian joint venture to Banco BPM for 265 million euros ($312.01 million) in cash.

The sale of Avipop Assicurazioni will not affect Aviva’s other Italian operations and is expected to complete in 2018, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement.

Aviva said the price represents 27.1 times Aviva’s share of the joint venture’s 2016 earnings after tax and will increase its Solvency II capital by around 200 million pounds.