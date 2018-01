LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” about an enraged woman seeking vengeance for her murdered daughter in a small town, won the Golden Globe award for best drama film on Sunday.

Martin McDonagh winner Best Screenplay Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

The film from Twenty-First Century Inc’s Fox Searchlight, won four awards including acting wins for its star Frances McDormand and supporting actor Sam Rockwell, and a screenplay win for its writer-director, Martin McDonagh.