Political comedy 'Vice' leads Golden Globe film nominations with six nods

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Political comedy “Vice” led movie nominations for the Golden Globes on Thursday with six nods, followed by musical “A Star is Born,” historical comedy “The Favourite” and road trip movie “Green Book” with five nods apiece.

Cast member Lady Gaga and director Bradley Cooper attend the UK premiere of "A Star is Born" in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Limited FX (FOXA.O) series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won the most nominations in the television category with four nods.

The Golden Globes, chosen by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan 6.

“Vice,” a satirical look at the career of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, won nominations in all major categories, including for lead actor Christian Bale and director Adam McKay. The film is distributed by independent company Annapurna Pictures.

The Golden Globes are the first major ceremony in Hollywood’s long awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on Feb. 24, and many of the winners and nominees are expected to compete also for Academy Awards.

Singer Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were both nominated in the lead actor race for their Warner Bros (T.N) remake of “A Star is Born,” which also won a directing nod for Cooper and one for “Shallow” as best original song.

“Vice” will compete in the best musical or comedy race with “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite” and Disney’s (DIS.N) “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The best film drama contest race is made up of two racial injustice movies - “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and director Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” - along with Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star is Born.”

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical film “Roma,” for streaming service Netflix (NFLX.O) was nominated in the foreign language category.

Among other actors getting nominations, Rami Malek was included for his performance as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, along with “Mary Poppins Returns” stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

British actress Olivia Colman was named a best actress nominee for her turn as a petulant Queen Anne in the Fox Searchlight (FOXA.O) historical romp “The Favourite,” along with supporting stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.