From Trump to Time's Up, what stars said at the Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Stars at the Golden Globe Awards had plenty to say at Sunday’s ceremony, not shying away from addressing the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled Hollywood whether in pointed barbs or impassioned speeches.

Seth Meyers hosts the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Below are some key quotes from the event:

SETH MEYERS, HOST:

“We’re all here tonight courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press. A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. Hollywood Foreign Press.”

“Time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the ‘In Memoriam.'”

OPRAH WINFREY, WINNER OF CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

“Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories we tell, and this year we became the story. But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry ... I want to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

LAURA DERN, WINNER OF BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR TV SERIES “BIG LITTLE LIES”:

“Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing, and that was normalized... May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”

STERLING K. BROWN, WINNER OF BEST ACTOR FOR TV DRAMA “THIS IS US”:

“Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man, that could only be played by a black man. And so what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I’ve been seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me, or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

FRANCES MCDORMAND, WINNER OF BEST ACTRESS IN MOVIE DRAMA “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI”:

“Many of you know I keep my politics private but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be a part of a tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work.”

REESE WITHERSPOON, WINNER FOR BEST LIMITED SERIES “BIG LITTLE LIES:”

“We see you, we hear you, and we will tell your stories.”