Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.
Greta Gerwig director of Lady Bird accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Following is a list of film and television winners in key categories:
Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”
Martin McDonagh winner Best Screenplay Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Coco”
BEST FOREIGN FILM
“In the Fade” - Germany/France
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”
Gary Oldman, wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "The Darkest Hour" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS