Factbox: Key nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations for the 2018 Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out on March 4 at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet - “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis - “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya - “Get Out”

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington - “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins - “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep - “The Post”

Margot Robbie - “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Nolan - “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele - “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig - “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson - “Phantom Thread”

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe - “The Florida Project”

Richard Jenkins - “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Plummer - “All the Money in the World”

Woody Harrelson - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige - “Mudbound”

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf - “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer - “The Shape of Water”

Lesley Manville - “Phantom Thread”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billbaord Outside Ebbing, Missouri”