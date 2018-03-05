Factbox: Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water" from presenter Warren Beatty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards”

Best Picture

“The Shape of Water”

Best Actor

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Best Actress

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Best Supporting Actor winner Sam Rockwell (L) talks with actor Matthew McConaughey (R) during the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Best Original Screenplay

“Get Out”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

Best Animated Film

“Coco”

Best Documentary Film

“Icarus”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

Original Song

“Remember Me” - Coco