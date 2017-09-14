FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA explores options for European asset management arm: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
September 14, 2017 / 5:51 PM / a month ago

AXA explores options for European asset management arm: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logos of France's biggest insurer Axa are seen on a building in Nanterre, near Paris, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) is reviewing options for its European asset management business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer, is looking at either a merger for the business or a joint venture, with Natixis (CNAT.PA) said to be among the potential partners, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2xnCo0r)

The company has not made any final decision and could yet retain the business, Bloomberg said.

The French insurer said in May that it planned to list its U.S. life insurance and asset management business in 2018 to free up capital and pursue takeover targets elsewhere.

A spokesman for AXA declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.