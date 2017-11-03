Ready meals firm Bakkavor shelves plans to list in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Ready meals supplier Bakkavor has canceled its planned initial public offering in London, blaming volatile market conditions.

The company, which sources said had been set for a valuation of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.96 billion), said it had shelved the listing despite receiving “sufficient” institutional demand to cover its offering.

“The board has taken the decision that proceeding with the transaction would not be in the best interests of the company, or its shareholders, given the current volatility in the IPO market,” it said in a statement.