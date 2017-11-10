FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian regulator confirms Japan’s MUFG eyeing Bank Danamon stake
#Deals - Asia
November 10, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesian regulator confirms Japan’s MUFG eyeing Bank Danamon stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s financial services authority (OJK) confirmed on Friday that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T) is interested in buying a stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia (BDMN.JK)

FILE PHOTO: Japan's national flag is seen behind the logo of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) at its bank branch in Tokyo, Japan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

”Yesterday I called the bank’s management and contacted Temasek and indeed it’s MUFG that is looking at Danamon,” Heru Kristiyana, a commissioner at OJK, told reporters.

”It’s normal. What’s important is how we push them to make a real contribution to our economy,” Kristiyana said.

MUFG, through its core unit Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, intends to buy Danamon shares worth around $1.75 billion from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL, a major shareholder, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
