Bank of America sees challenges for Republicans' U.S. tax plan to pass

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A proposal by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a deep corporate tax cut and cutbacks in certain deductions will probably face opposition from lobbying groups and some federal lawmakers, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists said.

FILE PHOTO: A person uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

“Our baseline forecast currently assumes no fiscal stimulus, but there is an upside risk that a small plan is enacted which would provide a modest boost,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Michelle Meyer and Joseph Song wrote in a research note late on Thursday.