FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Becton Dickinson offers EU concessions over $24 billion Bard deal
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 19 days ago

Becton Dickinson offers EU concessions over $24 billion Bard deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX.N) has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its $24 billion bid for U.S. peer Bard (BCR.N), the European Commission said on Thursday.

The deal, announced in April, is the latest in the medical device sector as companies seek to offset slowing revenue growth, consolidation among healthcare providers and rising pressure from customers to hold down treatment costs.

Becton Dickinson submitted its concessions on Sept. 27, a filing on the EU competition authority showed. It did not provide details, in line with its policy.

Companies typically offer to give rivals access to key technologies or sell off overlapping units to ease regulatory concerns.

The Commission extended its deadline for a decision to Oct. 18 from Oct. 4. It can demand more concessions or open a full-scale investigation of about four months if the companies fail to allay its concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.