Barnes & Noble to be taken private by hedge fund Elliott for $475.8 million

FILE PHOTO: Area residents spend a Friday afternoon at Barnes & Noble in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

(Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc said on Friday it would be bought by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp for $475.8 million, marking the end of the once-dominant U.S. book retailer as a public company.

The offer of $6.50 per share, represents a premium of about 42% as of Wednesday’s close, a day before media reports of a potential transaction surfaced.

The company’s shares surged about 34% on Thursday after reports of a potential deal, and were trading up 8.2% before the bell on Friday, slightly below the offer.

In recent years, Barnes & Noble had struggled to grow its business after the arrival of Amazon.com Inc, which started as an online marketplace for books, and also as more Americans started playing videogames in their leisure time.

The deal with Elliott will end the company’s strategic alternatives review that was announced in October.

Elliott’s acquisition of Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States, follows its June 2018 acquisition of British bookshop chain Waterstones.

James Daunt, CEO of Waterstones, will also take the top job at Barnes & Noble’s, following the completion of the transaction, expected in the third quarter of 2019.

The book seller is being bought by Elliott Management’s affiliate, Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Evercore is acting as financial adviser to the special committee of Barnes & Noble and Baker Botts was the legal adviser. Credit Suisse Securities served as financial adviser to Elliott and Debevoise & Plimpton provided legal counsel.