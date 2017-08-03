FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF says disruption unlikely to be caused by cyber attack
August 3, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in 2 months

BASF says disruption unlikely to be caused by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives past a warehouse of German chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals company BASF said it currently had no indication that a network disruption affecting logistics at its Ludwigshafen headquarters was caused by a cyber attack.

“There is currently no reason to assume that the disruption was caused by hacking. Our experts are still at an early stage of investigating the cause,” a spokeswoman said.

The group said in a statement on Thursday that the incident was mainly affecting a warehouse and rail traffic at the Ludwigshafen chemical complex, the group’s largest, which could lead to delayed checking-in of delivery trucks at some gates.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

