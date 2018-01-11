FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAWAG online banking back in service after technical glitch
January 11, 2018 / 12:36 PM / a day ago

BAWAG online banking back in service after technical glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG said its online banking services and its website were back to normal after temporarily shutting down on Thursday due to technical problems, but added that a cyber attack could be ruled out.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BAWAG PSK Bank is pictured on one of its branches in Vienna, Austria, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The systems were rebooted early in the afternoon after BAWAG’s internet provider A1 Group, a Telekom Austria unit, said a battery damage at its own power supply system had led to a temporary disruption of the IT system.

“Power supply and operations at the data center are back in a reliable state,” A1 said in the statement.

A BAWAG spokeswoman confirmed all systems were back to normal, adding it was too early to assess the damage.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Susan Fenton

