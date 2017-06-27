FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Authorities confirm bird flu case in southern Belgium
June 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a month ago

Authorities confirm bird flu case in southern Belgium

1 Min Read

A chicken stands in a coop in Wangenies, Belgium June 27, 2017.Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian health authorities said they confirmed a case of bird flu in southern Belgium concerning the highly contagious H5N8 virus, and established a 3 kilometer perimeter around the area where the transport of birds and eggs was forbidden.

Slideshow (2 Images)

In the perimeter around the village of Wangenies, just outside of Charleroi, authorities also introduced a ban on feeding birds outside. The measures will stay in place for at least three weeks.

Belgium said it would not take new measures for the whole of the country, but kept a ban on selling live birds at markets and showing live birds at trade fairs and competitions.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

