FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Sony to buy French music company Believe Digital: Nikkei
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
July 14, 2017 / 6:05 PM / a month ago

Sony to buy French music company Believe Digital: Nikkei

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A reception staff walks under a logo of Sony Corp at its headquarters in Tokyo February 4, 2015.Yuya Shino/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sony Corp is in the final stages of talks to buy French music distribution and label services provider Believe Digital, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Sony Music Entertainment will get a majority stake from the current shareholders for about 40 billion to 50 billion yen ($355.3 million-$444.1 million), the Japanese business daily reported.

The transaction is expected to close this year, according to the Nikkei report.

Both Sony and Believe Digital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 112.5900 yen)

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.