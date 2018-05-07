Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Monday said buyers of bitcoin, which he characterizes as “rat poison squared”, thrive on the hope they’ll find someone else who will pay more for it.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Likening bitcoin demand to tulip mania in 17th century Holland, Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the mystique behind the cryptocurrency has produced a surge in its price.

“It does create a rising price, creates more buyers... If you don’t understand it, you get much more excited,” Buffett said on CNBC television.