FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Fintech
May 7, 2018 / 11:07 AM / in an hour

Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Monday said buyers of bitcoin, which he characterizes as “rat poison squared”, thrive on the hope they’ll find someone else who will pay more for it.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Likening bitcoin demand to tulip mania in 17th century Holland, Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the mystique behind the cryptocurrency has produced a surge in its price.

“It does create a rising price, creates more buyers... If you don’t understand it, you get much more excited,” Buffett said on CNBC television.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.