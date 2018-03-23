FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Tata Steel selected as successful applicant to buy Bhushan Steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd said on Friday it had been selected as the successful resolution applicant for buying debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a screen displaying Tata Steel logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Committee of Creditors of Bhushan Steel had on Thursday declared salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group’s steel business as the successful resolution applicant, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, Tata Steel said in a stock exchange filing.

Tata Steel has accepted the Letter of Intent for Bhushan Steel, it added. Earlier this month, the company had been selected as the highest bidder to buy a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel, as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Tata Steel and India’s biggest domestic steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd were the two primary industry bidders for the acquisition of Bhushan Steel.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair
