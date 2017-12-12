Blackstone buys back 10 percent in warehouse firm Logicor - source

(Reuters) - A Blackstone real estate fund is buying a 10 percent stake in Logicor Ltd (IPO-LOG.L) just months after selling the European warehouse firm to a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) sold Logicor to China Investment Corp [CIC.UL] in June for 12.25 billion euros ($14.4 billion).

China Investment Corp has also hired the U.S. private equity firm to manage Logicor’s warehouses and logistic properties portfolio, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

Blackstone’s recently raised $2 billion European fund is one of several investors that the Chinese fund has invited to buy stakes in Logicor, with several insurers also looking at the company, the Financial Times said.

Logicor was founded by Blackstone’s real estate division in 2012 to manage and operate its European logistics assets.

A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment, while China Investment Corp and Logicor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.