Viewsroom: Blue Apron’s debut leaves bad taste

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The meal-kit delivery firm had an unappetizing IPO, barely opening above its much-reduced price of $10 a share. Investors are starting to wise up to fluffy concoctions with little meat. The more discerning environment will make it difficult for half-baked companies with high risk. Listen to the podcast: here
