FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
HK's BOC Aviation buys four Boeing aircraft for $1.08 billion
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet quarter-one profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet quarter-one profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
June 30, 2017 / 1:32 AM / a month ago

HK's BOC Aviation buys four Boeing aircraft for $1.08 billion

1 Min Read

The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016.Jim Young

HONG KONG (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd (2588.HK) said on Friday it would buy four new aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N) for an aggregate list price of $1.08 billion, as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would buy four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft for delivery during 2019.

BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 494 aircraft, said the actual purchase price was lower than the list price, and the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.

Boeing and BOC Aviation had earlier this month announced a memorandum of understanding for buying 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes for $1.25 billion at list prices.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.