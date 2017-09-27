FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DUP leader says will use influence with UK government in Bombardier dispute
#Deals - Americas
September 27, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 21 days ago

DUP leader says will use influence with UK government in Bombardier dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to media outside the Irish Consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), on whose support British Prime Minister Theresa May relies to hold power in the UK parliament, said it would seek to use its influence over the government in the Bombardier dispute.

“Everyone realizes how important Bombardier is to Northern Ireland and we will use our influence with our government to make sure that continues,” the DUP’s Arlene Foster told Sky News.

The U.S. government has slapped heavy tariffs on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets which are partly made in Northern Ireland, potentially risking 4,200 jobs in the British province.

Boeing accuses Bombardier of dumping its new CSeries passenger jet in the U.S. market and says the aircraft is being unfairly subsidized by Canada, a charge the Canadian firm denies.

“What we must do now is to continue to work with our own government, with the American government, with the Canadian government, in trying to get Boeing to see sense,” Foster said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

