Canada says steep U.S. duty aimed at 'eliminating' CSeries from U.S.
September 26, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 21 days ago

Canada says steep U.S. duty aimed at 'eliminating' CSeries from U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland leaves after speaking to journalists about the ongoing NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said a steep import duty proposed by the United States on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries is “clearly aimed at eliminating” the narrowbody jets from the U.S. market.

Freeland’s statement came after the U.S. Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the CSeries, which Boeing said allowed Bombardier “to dump its product into the U.S.”

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler

