FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
September 26, 2017 / 11:17 PM / in 21 days

Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The the E195-E2 commercial jet's first prototype is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA cheered a decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday to slap preliminary anti-subsidy duties of 220 percent on CSeries jets made by Bombardier Inc after U.S. rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

Embraer said in an emailed statement that the U.S. decision reinforces Brazil’s argument before the World Trade Organization that Bombardier’s subsidies violate Canada’s trade obligations.

However, one aircraft industry source said the ruling was a mixed result for Embraer, since it might scare off airlines from buying its jets for fear of drawing similar trade reprisals.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.