Outgoing Northern Ireland leader says U.S. Bombardier ruling 'not end of process'
#Deals - Americas
September 26, 2017 / 11:32 PM / 21 days ago

Outgoing Northern Ireland leader says U.S. Bombardier ruling 'not end of process'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic Unionist Party DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to media outside the Irish Consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s outgoing leader Arlene Foster, whose region produces the wings for Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, said a U.S. decision to slap duties on the plane was disappointing, but “not the end of the process.”

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said it had imposed a 220 percent duty on the jets after rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

“This is a very disappointing determination, but it is not the end of the process and there are further steps that will follow,” Foster said in a statement.

Foster was First Minister of Northern Ireland until its power sharing government collapsed in January. British Prime Minister Theresa May is dependent on the votes of Foster’s 10 Democratic Unionist Party deputies to pass legislation in the British parliament.

Reporting by Conor Humphries and Amanda Ferguson, Editing by Tim Hepher

