Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear
#Deals - Americas
October 17, 2017 / 1:53 PM / in 4 days

Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it was unclear when the Bombardier CSeries jets would be delivered, as a proposed U.S. government tariff on the planes complicates the future of the Canadian-made aircraft.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Chief Operating Officer Gil West said the delivery schedule of the plane was still “something of a question mark.”

On Monday, Airbus SE agreed to take a majority stake in CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
