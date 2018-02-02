Booz Allen says awarded $621 million U.S. cybersecurity contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton said on Friday it won a $621 million federal contract to develop and implement cybersecurity tools across the U.S. government.

The contractor, which earns billions of dollars a year contracting with U.S. intelligence agencies, said it was selected for a six-year task order to support the Department of Homeland Security’s program known as Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, which includes cybersecurity support for cloud and mobile devices and incident response services.