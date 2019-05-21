Sustainable Business
BP shareholders overwhelmingly adopt climate resolution

BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley leaves BP AGM in Aberdeen, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - BP shareholders overwhelmingly approved a climate resolution on Tuesday backed by investors and the oil and gas company which calls for it to meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The resolution, co-filed by shareholder group Climate Action 100+, won the support of 99.14% of the votes.

A second resolution, filed by activist group Follow This which BP’s board urged shareholders to vote against, received 8.35% of the votes.

