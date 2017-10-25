FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP Midstream Partners' prices IPO at $18 per unit
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
October 25, 2017 / 11:47 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BP Midstream Partners' prices IPO at $18 per unit

Nikhil Subba

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BP Midstream Partners’ said on Wednesday its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below the expected range of $19 to $21, raising about $765 million.

The unit of British energy company BP Plc (BP.L), which sold 42.5 million units, is scheduled to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BPMP” on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The offering values BP Midstream at about $1.9 billion.

The master limited partnership (MLP) was formed by London-based BP's U.S. pipeline unit to transport crude oil, refined products and diluents to customers under long-term agreements. (bit.ly/2ge6biF)

An MLP structure is often used by pipeline and other capital-intensive companies to distribute excess cash to investors in the form of tax-deferred dividends.

BP Midstream, which operates in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, posted net income of $63 million for the six months ended June 30, on a pro forma basis, the company said in a filling. (bit.ly/2xoemj9)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays are among the top underwriters of the IPO.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.