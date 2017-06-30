Brazil coffee, cane to face dry, cold period ahead

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Weather conditions are likely to benefit harvesting of coffee and cane in Brazil's center-south in the next 10 days, despite some scattered rains over the weekend that should end by early next week.

A polar mass is expected to move from the south toward the coffee and cane areas in central Brazil next week, bringing down temperatures, but not enough to trigger frosts in important producing regions, according to Thomson Reuters Agriculture Weather Dashboard and forecasts from Rural Clima meteorologists.

"Temperatures will fall sharply, but there is a very low risk of frost since the minimum should not go below 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit)," said Marco Antonio dos Santos, Rural Clima's chief meteorologist.

In the coming days, the mostly dry weather will help to increase sugar content in cane and favor after-harvesting processing of coffee, and aid producers of winter corn to speed up harvesting in states such as Mato Grosso, Goias and Parana.

Coffee and cane harvests, which are still below levels last year after above-average rains in April and May, are likely to recover some of the time lost, Santos said.