FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil nominates two from central bank for rate-setting board
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 11, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil nominates two from central bank for rate-setting board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia, Brazil May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Friday nominated two officials of the central bank for its interest-rate setting board, according to the official gazette, pending approval by the Senate.

The two nominees are Paulo Sérgio Neves de Souza, head of the bank’s banking supervision department, and Maurício Costa Moura, who heads the governor’s office.

In a statement, the central bank said Souza was set to replace Anthero Meirelles as director of supervision, and Moura would take Luiz Feltrim’s place as director of administration. Both directors had asked to step down from their posts.

Souza and Moura have been with the central bank for more than a decade. Both began their careers there at the department that Souza now heads.

Reporting by Patrícia Duarte and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.