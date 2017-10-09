FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil prosecutors to investigate if J&F violated leniency deal
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 8 days ago

Brazil prosecutors to investigate if J&F violated leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian capital have opened an investigation into whether holding company J&F Investimentos SA violated the terms of a leniency deal, press representatives for the prosecutors office said on Monday.

J&F Investimentos, which manages the fortune of the Batista family, including a controlling stake in JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world’s largest meatpacker, agreed in May to pay a record fine of 10.3 billion reais ($3.2 billion) for its involvement in corruption.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.