Factbox: Brazil's J&F, Odebrecht plea and leniency deals

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The following is a comparison of the plea and leniency deals Brazilian prosecutors signed with Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht and Joesley Batista, major shareholders and former executives of Odebrecht SA and J&F Investimentos SA, respectively.

Both Odebrecht and J&F have been ensnared in Brazil's massive Operation Car Wash corruption probe and related investigations. The companies have signed the world's two largest ever leniency deals with prosecutors.