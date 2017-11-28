Brazil's Meirelles cancels European trip to work on budget

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday he has canceled a trip to Germany and Britain this week to work on winning approval for fiscal decrees needed for the 2018 budget.

FILE PHOTO - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks during a forum hosted by the news magazine Veja in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Meirelles said there is no deadline for passage of an unpopular pension reform bill that he called crucial to Brazil’s fiscal health, adding that the government will seek to pass what is possible. Lawmakers are openly doubting that the bill can clear the lower house this year.