FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Meirelles cancels European trip to work on budget
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 7:06 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Meirelles cancels European trip to work on budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday he has canceled a trip to Germany and Britain this week to work on winning approval for fiscal decrees needed for the 2018 budget.

FILE PHOTO - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks during a forum hosted by the news magazine Veja in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Meirelles said there is no deadline for passage of an unpopular pension reform bill that he called crucial to Brazil’s fiscal health, adding that the government will seek to pass what is possible. Lawmakers are openly doubting that the bill can clear the lower house this year.

Reporting by Iuri Dantas; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.