SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is on track to turn a surplus before debt payments in three years, based on current growth forecasts and a constitutionally imposed spending cap, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles attends a seminar in Brasilia, Brazil November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado