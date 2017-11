BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he will work hard to win approval of pension reform, which is seen as vital to plugging Brazil’s budget deficit, even if it is less ambitious than he initially proposed.

Brazil's President Michel Temer waves as he leaves the Sirio Libanes hospital after surgery in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

In a meeting with congressional leaders, Temer criticized some politicians for trying to unseat him by backing corruption charges against him, saying this delayed the process of approving the reform.

