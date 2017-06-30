FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 11:08 PM / a month ago

Brazil sends meat safety report to EU, vows reinforced inspections

1 Min Read

A veterinarian analyses a piece of meat collected by Public Health Surveillance agents during an inspection of supermarkets, at a veterinary laboratory with the public health department in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 20, 2017.Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said in a report to the European Union's food safety body on Friday that salmonella with a potential to harm public health had not been detected in lots of poultry due to be exported to the bloc.

In a statement, the ministry also said it was reinforcing the inspection of meatpacking plants that export products to Europe by hiring 300 veterinarians to work alongside federal food safety inspectors.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown

