Brazil investigators say BRF food inspection fraud started in 2012

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investigators said in a press conference on Monday that food company BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) started acting to evade food safety checks in 2012, with the practice possibly continuing through 2017.

Hours earlier police launched a new phase of a probe dubbed “Weak Flesh” targeting BRF, which is accused of acting to evade food safety checks. In a ruling dated Feb. 28, Brazilian federal judge Andre Duszczak ordered the arrests of top BRF executives including Pedro Faria, formerly chief executive, and Helio Santos Junior, who last week resigned from his post of vice president of global operations.