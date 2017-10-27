Factbox: Winners of Brazil's pre-salt oil round

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government awarded on Friday rights for companies to explore high-potential oil blocks in Brazil’s pre-salt offshore region. Six out of eight blocks offered received bids.

The pre-salt blocks offered to investors will be governed by production-sharing contracts. Companies had to agree to pay a fixed signing bonus and offer the government a share of the oil to be produced in the block. The largest shares offered decided the winning bidders.

See below the blocks, the companies awarded the rights and more details.

BLOCK: ALTO DE CABO FRIO CENTRAL

WINNER: Consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) (PETR4.SA) (50 percent) and BP Plc (BP.L) (50 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 500 million reais ($153.11 million)

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 75.86 pct (minimum was 21.38 pct)

BLOCK: ALTO DE CABO FRIO WEST

WINNER: Consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) (55 percent), including CNOOC (20 percent) and Qatar Petroleum International Ltd (QPI) (25 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 350 million reais ($107.18 million)

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 22.87 pct (minimum was 22.87 pct)

BLOCK: PEROBA

WINNER: Consortium led by Petrobras (40 percent), including BP (40 percent) and China National Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Corp (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 2 billion reais ($612.44 million)

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 76.96 pct (minimum was 13.89 pct)

BLOCK: CARCARÁ NORTH

WINNER: A consortium of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) (40 percent), Statoil ASA (STL.OL) (40 percent) and Petroleos de Portugal SA [PETP.UL] (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 3 billion reais ($918.67 million)

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 67.12 pct (minimum was 22.08 pct)

BLOCK: ENTORNO DE SAPINHOÁ

WINNER: A consortium led by Petrobras (45 percent), including Repsol Sinopec (25 percent) and Shell (30 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 200 million reais ($61.24 million)

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 80 pct (minimum was 10.34 pct)

BLOCK: GATO DO MATO SOUTH

WINNER: A consortia led by Shell (80 percent) and French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA) (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 100 million reais ($30.62 million)

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 11.53 pct (minimum was 11.53 pct)

BLOCK: PAU BRASIL

WINNER: No bidders

BLOCK: TARTARUGA VERDE SOUTHWEST

WINNER: No bidders

($1 = 3.2656 reais)