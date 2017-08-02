FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways says Heathrow check-in problem resolved
#Technology Photos
August 2, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 2 months ago

British Airways says Heathrow check-in problem resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, Britain May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said it had resolved an issue with its systems that affected the check-in process on flights from Heathrow on Wednesday, saying that customers were now being processed as normal.

“Customers are being checked in as normal after an earlier problem was resolved. We are sorry for the temporary check in problems which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning,” British Airways said in a statement.

“This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

