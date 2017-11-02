FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney says outcome of Brexit talks likely biggest driver of rates
November 2, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated a day ago

BoE's Carney says outcome of Brexit talks likely biggest driver of rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The biggest factor driving moves in Bank of England interest rates from now will likely be the outcome of Brexit talks, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

“Let’s talk about the most likely reason for an adjustment in policy, in either direction,” Carney said, speaking at a news conference after the BoE raised interest rates for the first time since 2007.

“If there is some form of resolution around the big issues around Brexit - either having a transition deal or much greater clarity about the end state.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

