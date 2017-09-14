FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chance of UK rate hike has grown, says Bank of England's Carney
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2017 / 3:31 PM / a month ago

Chance of UK rate hike has grown, says Bank of England's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks at an event to launch the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen, at Winchester Cathedral, in Winchester, Britain July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the possibility of the first British interest rate hike in a decade had “definitely increased”, echoing the message earlier on Thursday from the central bank.

“The majority of members of the (Monetary Policy) Committee, myself included, see that that balancing act is beginning to shift, and that in order to ... return inflation to that 2 percent target in a sustainable manner, there may need to be some adjustment of interest rates in the coming months,” Carney said in a television interview.

“Now, we will take that decision based on the data. I guess that possibility has definitely increased.”

Earlier on Thursday, the BoE’s top monetary policymakers said they were likely to raise interest rates in the coming months if the economy and price pressures kept growing.

Reporting by William Schomberg and Michael Holden; Editing by David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.