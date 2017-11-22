FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Hammond bumps up deficit forecast for coming years
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated a day ago

UK's Hammond bumps up deficit forecast for coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will end up borrowing far more by the early years of the next decade than previously forecast, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

While the budget deficit forecast for the current 2017/18 fiscal year was cut to 49.9 billion pounds from a previous forecast of 58.3 billion pounds, Hammond said there would still be a deficit of 25.6 billion pounds by 2022/23.

In March, Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast borrowing would fall to 16.8 billion pounds by 2021/22.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.