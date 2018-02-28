FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Business News
February 28, 2018 / 12:08 AM / 2 days ago

UK car output flat in January as domestic demand slumps again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British car production was flat in January as a rise in exports outweighed a drop in domestic demand, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Output stood at 147,481 cars last month, down 0.05 percent, as a 1.5 percent increase in sales abroad compensated for a 6 percent drop in demand at home, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Carmakers are concerned however that their vehicles could face tariffs or lengthy customs checks when entering the EU after a transition period following Brexit, putting at risk sales to the sector’s biggest foreign market.

“While it is good to see global appetite for British-built cars reach record levels in January, this only reinforces the industry’s increasing reliance on overseas demand,” said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

“Future growth will therefore depend on maintaining our current open trade links not just with Europe but with key international markets.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.